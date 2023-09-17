Salman Khan shares throwback pic with niece Alizeh Agnihotri, advises her: ‘Ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh...’

Actor Salman Khan penned a heartwarming note, with bits of dialogue from his films, for his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Taking to Instagram, Salman also shared a throwback photo with Alizeh. She is the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. (Also Read | Tiger Vs Pathaan: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan film's prep to begin post Tiger 3, shooting from March, claims report) Salman Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri in an old photo.

Salman shares old pic with Alizeh

In the old photo, Salman carried Alizeh in his arms. The duo looked at each other and smiled in the candid photo. While Alizeh wore a navy blue dress, Salman was seen in a black T-shirt.

Salman pens note for Alizeh

Salman captioned the post, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna (Do a favor to your uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work)! Always yaad rakho (remember), Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself."

“Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana (Don't become the same in order to fit among the rest, and don't get separated from everyone in the process of becoming different). And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa (once you have committed then don't even listen to uncle)!! @alizehagnihotri.”

Alizeh, Sangeeta Bijlani react to Salman's post

Reacting to the post, Alizeh commented, "Thank you mamu (uncle)." Sangeeta Bijlani said, "Precious words." Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wrote, "Such an adorable picture with such a cute caption Salman Sir." A fan wrote, "Wow amazing, lovely." A person said, "You will be a nice father." An Instagram user's comment read, "This is so adorable. So precious!" As per news agency ANI, Alizeh is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi's next film.

Salman's upcoming projects

Fans will see Salman in Tiger 3 which will arrive in theatres in Diwali. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. Recently, ANI quoted a source as saying, "Tiger vs Pathaan’s script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema to come together for a full-fledged film after their box office juggernaut Karan Arjun."

"They had to first love the script and get convinced that it has the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion. Aditya Chopra held individual meetings with SRK and Salman respectively and narrated the film to them. The superstars have loved the story and the film will now go on floors in March," as per ANI. Tiger vs Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

The Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The YRF spy universe continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. This was followed by Pathaan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON