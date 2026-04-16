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Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguards earn in crores? Shah Rukh’s former security chief reveals the truth

Shah Rukh Khan's former security chief clarified that most bodyguards are on a fixed monthly payroll. 

Apr 16, 2026 12:49 pm IST
By Sugandha Rawal
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There’s been a lot of buzz lately about the eye-popping salaries of superstar security teams, with whispers doing the rounds that Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera and Shah Rukh Khan’s aide Ravi are raking in crores. Now, Shah Rukh’s former security chief has burst the bubble, revealing the actual monthly pay.

Shah Rukh’s ex-security chief reveals

Over the years, the bodyguards of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have gained immense popularity.

Recently, Shah Rukh’s former security head Yaseen Khan appeared on a podcast shared by Hindi Rush, where he weighed in on the ongoing chatter around the hefty salaries reportedly earned by superstar security teams.

Yaseen mentioned that the reports of bodyguards earning 2-2.5 crore a year are incorrect. Talking about these claims, Yaseen said, “Aisa nahi hota (It is not like that)."

He clarified that most bodyguards are on a fixed monthly payroll. While a few may earn extra during film shoots, such perks aren’t the norm for everyone.

Yaseen noted that the actual pay is far lower than what’s often claimed online. According to him, even seasoned security personnel typically earn around 1 lakh a month, depending on their role and experience. He said, “I feel social media spreads the wrong message. It’s not like people earn 2-2.5 crore. If someone is a bodyguard for a big star, they have a fixed salary. Apart from that, whenever a film is being made, a separate contract is drawn up. Depending on the producer, they are paid a certain amount for that film.”

The big numbers

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal

Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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