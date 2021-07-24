Salman Khan apologises for not following Athiya Shetty on Instagram, her dad Suniel Shetty calls it 'cutest thing'

Actor Salman Khan recently made an appearance on her brother Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch Season 2. On it, Arbaaz had asked him about the people he is following on Twitter.

Arbaaz mentioned that while Salman has 42.2 millions followers on Instagram, he follows only 27 people on Instagram. He then gave him three options--Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani and Athiya Shetty--and Salman had to guess which of the three he wasn't following on Instagram.

Salman guessed Sangeeta at first but Arbaaz let him know that it was actor Athiya Shetty instead. Salman, then, apologises to Athiya with folded hands and said that will follow her from now on.

While Athiya has not reacted to the show or what happened on the episode, her father Suniel Shetty did find the actor's gesture cute. Speaking to a leading daily, Suniel said, "Salman is family. Whatever he does he does from his heart. When he said sorry to Athiya on screen, it is the cutest thing to happen. They have a beautiful relationship." He added, "As for me, I cherish my relationship with him. And, it takes a man to say sorry. Fantastic!"

In the episode, Salman was told about the comments people had left for him online. He was asked about rumours of having a secret family in Dubai, and going under the radar last year.

Salman was also shown a comment that called him an expert at ‘dikhawa wala acting (showboating)’. He replied, “Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena aur bohot bada gurda chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even to show off, you need a big heart and courage).”

Pinch is hosted by Arbaaz Khan and the new season will also feature Ananya Panday and Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan.