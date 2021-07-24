Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan apologises for not following Athiya Shetty on Instagram, her dad Suniel Shetty calls it 'cutest thing'
bollywood

Salman Khan apologises for not following Athiya Shetty on Instagram, her dad Suniel Shetty calls it 'cutest thing'

On a recent episode of Pinch, it was discovered that Salman Khan does not follow actor Athiya Shetty on Instagram. Here's how her dad, Suniel Shetty reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Salman Khan is not following Athiya Shetty.

Actor Salman Khan recently made an appearance on her brother Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch Season 2. On it, Arbaaz had asked him about the people he is following on Twitter.

Arbaaz mentioned that while Salman has 42.2 millions followers on Instagram, he follows only 27 people on Instagram. He then gave him three options--Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani and Athiya Shetty--and Salman had to guess which of the three he wasn't following on Instagram.

Salman guessed Sangeeta at first but Arbaaz let him know that it was actor Athiya Shetty instead. Salman, then, apologises to Athiya with folded hands and said that will follow her from now on.

While Athiya has not reacted to the show or what happened on the episode, her father Suniel Shetty did find the actor's gesture cute. Speaking to a leading daily, Suniel said, "Salman is family. Whatever he does he does from his heart. When he said sorry to Athiya on screen, it is the cutest thing to happen. They have a beautiful relationship." He added, "As for me, I cherish my relationship with him. And, it takes a man to say sorry. Fantastic!"

In the episode, Salman was told about the comments people had left for him online. He was asked about rumours of having a secret family in Dubai, and going under the radar last year.

Also read: Anushka Sharma will leave you craving for vacation with her latest pics from the UK

Salman was also shown a comment that called him an expert at ‘dikhawa wala acting (showboating)’. He replied, “Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena aur bohot bada gurda chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even to show off, you need a big heart and courage).”

Pinch is hosted by Arbaaz Khan and the new season will also feature Ananya Panday and Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan athiya shetty suniel shetty

Related Stories

tv

Bharti Singh says she's taken a pay cut after negotiating 'a lot' with channels, admits she felt 'the pinch'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:51 AM IST
bollywood

Pinch 2: Salman Khan denies having wife named Noor, a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 02:16 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP