Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan asks fans to watch Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on right platforms: 'No piracy in entertainment'
bollywood

Salman Khan asks fans to watch Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on right platforms: 'No piracy in entertainment'

Salman Khan shared a video on Instagram urging his fans to help fight piracy. He asked them to watch his new film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, on the right platforms. The film will release on DTH services and OTT platforms.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Ahead of the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, actor Salman Khan on Wednesday made an appeal to his fans to shun piracy and watch his much-awaited film on the right platform.

The action-drama was initially scheduled to arrive in cinema halls but due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the makers decided to release Radhe on DTH services, OTT platform and in select theatres on May 13 on the Eid festival.

"No piracy in Entertainment. .. #Radhe," Salman captioned a short video on social media.

It takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product, said the 55-year-old actor in the clip. "I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he added.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati.

It is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios. The movie is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited.

Ahead of the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, actor Salman Khan on Wednesday made an appeal to his fans to shun piracy and watch his much-awaited film on the right platform.

The action-drama was initially scheduled to arrive in cinema halls but due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the makers decided to release Radhe on DTH services, OTT platform and in select theatres on May 13 on the Eid festival.

"No piracy in Entertainment. .. #Radhe," Salman captioned a short video on social media.

It takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product, said the 55-year-old actor in the clip. "I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he added.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati.

It is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios. The movie is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan radhe your most wanted bhai coronavirus bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Iulia Vantur: 'Salman Khan is the definition of being human'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 07:36 AM IST
bollywood

Disha Patani on kissing Salman Khan with a tape on her lips in Radhe: 'It was a funny experience'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:03 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada

Meet this 88-year-old artist who completed a year of pandemic 'daily doodles'

Anand Mahindra’s share has a message for people who miss the time gone by

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP