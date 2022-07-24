Salman Khan blushes as he shoots with Sonali Bendre in old BTS video from Hum Saath-Saath Hain set. Watch

Actor Salman Khan blushed as he filmed a scene with actor Sonali Bendre, joked with her and also shared a conversation in a throwback behind-the-scenes video from the sets of their film Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Films posted the old video, which began with Salman listening intently to Sooraj Barjatya as he gave him directions. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan talked about not hugging Salman Khan)

In the next part of the clip, Salman sat next to a smiling Mohnish Bahl while Sonali Bendre sat in front of him. Sooraj explained something while Salman looked at the floor and smiled coyly. As Salman extended his hand towards Sonali, Sooraj held his face and gave advice.

In another part of the video, Sonali laughed and clapped as Sooraj spoke to her and Salman. He was seen joking in another scene. In a segment of the video, Salman and Sonali were all decked up as they stood near a fountain. Salman goofed around making Sonali burst out laughing.

Actors Karisma Kapoor and Neelam were also seen in the video. The video was shared with the caption, "A treat for all the Prem and Preeti fans." Several hashtags such as Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, HSSH, Preeti and Prem were also added.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a family drama film written and directed by Sooraj. It was produced and distributed by Rajshri Productions. The film stars Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor along with an ensemble supporting cast of Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Shakti Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Mahesh Thakur.

The film became one of the biggest commercial successes of 1999, with a worldwide gross of ₹81 crore. It garnered positive reviews from critics. The film was also dubbed into Telugu and released with the title Premanuragam.

