When Shah Rukh Khan talked about not hugging Salman Khan: 'I hugged my dead parents but they didn't come back'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's on and off friendship often leaves their fans confused. Back in 2004, Shah Rukh talked about his relationship with Salman and accepted that he let him down. Shah Rukh also said that he has difficulty apologising to people and that he is too old to learn to say sorry to people. Also Read: When Salman Khan said if he hadn’t refused Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, ‘there would be no Mannat’

Back in 2004 during Koffee With Karan Season 3, Karan asked Shah Rukh, “Do you think Salman Khan has a problem with you? Because you couldn't keep up with the friendship?” To this, Shah Rukh had replied, "That's what I said. I can't keep friends. I don't know how to keep friends. I would not like to blame anyone for disliking me. I take all the credit for the fact that people love me. But if people dislike me, it has nothing to do with them. It's all on me."

He added, "If Salman Khan has an issue with me, 100 percent I have let him down. Farah has an issue with me, 100 percent I have let her down. If you (KJo) have an issue with me, then I have let you down. And I feel sad that I have let people down. The funny thing is -- as much as I know how to say sorry, I can't get myself to say sorry. And it has got nothing to do with you. As much as I love hugging people, I can't hug an old friend and say 'come back to me'. Because I couldn't do that with my parents. I hugged their dead bodies and told them to 'come back to me' and they didn't. So, I've lost that quality to call people back. And this is not to create any kind of news byte, but ya, if Salman is disturbed with me its got to do with me and he is completely in the right. I wish I knew how to pick up a telephone and say sorry, but I don't know how to say sorry and am too old to learn that."

Salman and Shah Rukh's on-and-off friendship dates back to the 1990s. They worked together in the 1995 film Karan Arjun and later in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. For the film, Salman won the Best Supporting Actor award had said, "I hope Shah Rukh supports me for the rest of my life."

SRK later made a guest appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega (2002) and they also worked together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002). Later that year, there were reports that Salman stormed the sets of Shah Rukh's home production, Chalte Chalte, which starred Salman's then-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai.

Earlier this year, there were reports claiming that Shah Rukh and Salman Khan will be making special appearances in each other's films, Pathaan and Tiger 3, respectively.

Shah Rukh's Pathan is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023. Salman's Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif opposite him.

