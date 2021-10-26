Salman Khan calls Iulia Vantur to pose with him for pics but she walks away, watch

Salman Khan arrived at his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma's birthday bash on Monday night with Iulia Vantur. However, it seemed like she didn't want to pose with him for the paparazzi.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Salman and Iulia were clicked stepping out of the same car at the birthday bash. Both of them twinned in black outfits. While Salman had obliged to pose for the camera, Iulia opted to make her way to the party instead of posing for the cameras.

As the paparazzi requested for both the stars to pose together, Salman called out for Iulia but she was already inside the venue. Salman stood for a couple of more pictures before he made his way to the party.

Aayush is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. Besides Salman and Iulia, his birthday bash was attended by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, TV actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi, Sunil Grover, Varun Sharma, Meezaan Jafri, among others. Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri were also present at the party.

On the eve of his birthday, Aayush and Salman came together to release the trailer of their upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The film marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration.

Speaking about working with Salman, Aayush said at the press conference, “Bhai is very kind. Real life mein toh kaafi sweet hai but jab aap movie set pe dekhte ho, that’s when you realise ki aap Salman Khan ke saamne khade ho aur aapko unko punch maarna hai. I think that way, thoda palpitation type ho gaya tha mujhe (He is very sweet in real life but when you see him on a film set, that’s when you realise that you are standing in front of Salman Khan and you have to punch him. I started getting palpitations).”

