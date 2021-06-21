Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan celebrates Father’s Day with family, poses with Salim Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail
bollywood

Salman Khan celebrates Father’s Day with family, poses with Salim Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail

As Salman Khan celebrated Father’s Day with his family on Sunday, he took to Instagram to share pictures. Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Agnihotri were also seen in the photos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Salman Khan celebrated Father’s Day with his family on Sunday.

Salman Khan shared pictures from his at-home Father’s Day celebrations on Sunday. He took to Instagram to post family photos, featuring his father Salim Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri, and nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri.

The caption simply read, “Happy Fathers Day...” In the first picture, Salim Khan was seen sitting on a couch, while Salman Khan and his siblings, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Agnihotri stood behind. The second photo also featured Alvira’s husband Atul Agnihotri and their son Ayaan, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan and Sohail’s son Nirvan Khan. However, Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan was missing.

Fans were happy to see the family celebrating Father’s Day together. “Only positive vibes from the whole family… the best ‘KHAN FAMILY’,” one commented, while another wrote, “Keep rocking, keep smiling @BeingSalmanKhan and family, THE KHAN-DAAN.” A third called them a ‘blessed family’. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post and wished Salman and his family good health.

Salman and his family come together to celebrate every major festival, from Ganesh Chaturthi to Eid. Earlier, he talked about why he continues to live in his childhood home, even after becoming a star. He said that the entire building, Galaxy Apartments, is like one big family and he cannot imagine living differently.

Also see | Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Father’s Day dinner with Boney: ‘Dad’s kids’ and all smiles

Last month, Salman saw the release of Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which he played an undercover police officer on a mission to rid Mumbai of a drug menace. The film, which also starred Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, opened to overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also fell prey to piracy shortly after its release on the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex. An angry Salman warned those involved in piracy, despite being offered the film ‘at a reasonable price of 249’, with dire consequences. “Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell,” he wrote.

