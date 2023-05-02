Salman Khan channels his inner Groot, evades question on marriage in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promo video. Watch

Salman Khan channeled his inner Groot from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a promotional video of their upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which was released by Marvel India on Tuesday. The quirky video saw Salman respond to a bunch of reporters at a press conference in his trademark swag, sufficiently influenced by Groot. (Also read: ‘Sab apni jagah bohut khush hai’: Salman Khan talks about his exes, says he's the one with faults)

Salman Khan in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promotional video.

Marvel India took to their official Instagram and posted a quirky promotional video featuring Salman Khan. The clip began with Salman watching a video of the popular MCU character Groot on his phone before heading to a press conference. Influenced by the character of Groot, and his habit of answering most of the questions with “I am Groot” in the films, Salman then opts to do the same when asked questions at the press conference with “I am Salman”. The 57-year-old evades a final question on his unmarried status despite all the other Khans being married, and begins to groove to songs on Star-Lord’s Walkman. He even shows the back of his shirt that has a print of Groot on it.

Marvel India put a caption on the video saying, “I am..” naam toh suna hi hoga @beingsalmankhan. Swagat Karo Guardians ka on May 5th only in cinemas.(You must have heard my name before. Welcome the Guardians on May 5th) #GOTGVol3. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.” Salman Khan also took to his Instagram and shared the video. He wrote in the caption, “I live in Galaxy. Uparwale is my Guardian… Swagat karo mere new friend ka on May 5th only in cinemas.”(I live in Galaxy (apartments). Above me is my Guardian... Welcome my new friend on May 5th)

Guardians of Galaxy VOL 3 is directed by James Gum and stars an ensemble cast of actors including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova.

The synopsis of the film reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them." Available in 4 languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu, the movie is all set to release on May 5 in theatres. Volume 3 will be the final installment of the franchise.

