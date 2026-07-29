Salman Khan concludes transaction for sale of his 758 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for 3.50 crore

Salman Khan concluded the sale of his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West locality for ₹3.50 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Khan purchased the apartment for ₹2.88 crore in 2015.

Mumbai real estate: Salman Khan concluded the sale of his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West locality for ₹3.50 crore. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the property registration documents, Salman Khan's apartment is in Shiv-Asthan Heights, a residential building in Bandra West.

Hindustan Times Real Estate reported on July 13 that Salman Khan had sold the apartment, which was purchased by multiple homebuyers, with the transaction registered on July 9, 2026. The homebuyers paid a stamp duty of ₹21 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000, documents show.

As per the registered documents, the apartment has a carpet area of 758 sq ft, and the homebuyers purchased it with two car parking spaces. The deal translates to a price of around ₹46,000 per sq ft on the carpet area, documents show.

However, on July 23, 2026, Salman Khan and the buyers entered into a deed of transfer to execute the ownership transfer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Salman Khan and the homebuyers could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman Khan and the homebuyers could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: ₹3.50 crore, bought for ₹2.88 crore in 2015">Salman Khan sells 758 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for ₹3.50 crore, bought for ₹2.88 crore in 2015

Salman Khan has long been associated with Bandra, where he resides with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments on Bandstand. The actor has also invested in multiple residential and commercial properties over the years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Similarly, in July 2025, Salman Khan sold a 1,318 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West area for ₹5.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. According to property registration documents, the apartment sold by Salman Khan is located in Shiv Asthan Heights. It has a built-up area of 122.45 sq. m. (1,318 sq ft).

In June 2026, Khan was in the news after Khans received clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to build a residential tower at Bandra’s Chimbai which is a few hundred metres down Galaxy Apartments where the actor has been living since 1974.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri’s firm to redevelop 60-year-old Bandra housing society

All about Bandra West

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bandra West, particularly the Pali Hill, Bandstand and Carter Road neighbourhoods, has long been regarded as the heart of Bollywood's residential landscape.

The locality is home to several prominent film personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rekha and Sanjay Dutt, among several others.