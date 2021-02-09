Actor Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a funny video from 33 years ago to wish his childhood friend Sadiq on latter's wedding anniversary. He also cracked a joke about how his friend's wife made this marriage work.

Sharing it, Salman wrote: "Childhood friend Sadiq. Childhood matlab ke when I was a child, got married 33 yrs ago. Respect for rehaana who survived it n made this marriage work. All the best & happy marriage anniversary! Last advice rehaana there is still time run awayyy haha!" The clip shows a young Salman walking to the dais and giving his friend a hug. It appears that the clip is from the wedding of his friend. The video has garnered 3,964,103 views already.

Salman rarely shares throwback pictures and videos but when he does, his fans are elated. Back in 2018, he had shared a photo from the time he was a baby to celebrate the completion of 31 years in the Hindi film industry. He had written: "A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible."

On the workfront, Salman has been busy shooting for his next, Antim. He plays a Sikh cop in the film and his brother-in-law Aayush plays the antagonist in the film. Antim, which is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is the remake of the Marathi hit film Mulshi Pattern. In fact, it was Aayush's new beefed up avatar which took all by surprise.

The other films in Salman's kitty include Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will also star Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Through much of the lockdown period, Salman had been stationed at his Panvel farmhouse, chilling with some of his family members including sister Arpita Khan and her family and few friends such as Jacqueline Fernandez.