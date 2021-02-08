Marrying Salman Khan was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16
- Somy Ali has recounted the story of how she moved to India as a teenager, with the 'preposterous' idea of wanting to get married to Salman Khan.
Former actor Somy Ali, who in her short career in Bollywood worked with the likes of Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty, has said that the only reason she came to India was to marry Salman Khan.
In an interview, Somy spoke about convincing her parents to let her move to India as a teenager, and how she was never interested in pursuing a career in films.
"It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan," she told Bombay Times.
She said that she told her father that she wanted to visit relatives in Mumbai, and that she wanted to see the Taj Mahal. She continued, "I was born in Pakistan and had lived there for a few years before I move to Miami, so I spent a week there, and then landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this 'struggling actor', who was staying at a plush hotel."
In hindsight, she said that there was no way her film career would've worked, because she was 'every director's nightmare' as she refused to go to rehearsals, and was 'too Americanised'. She said, "I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career, and my only goal, which sounds preposterous at this age, was that I have to marry Salman."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says he didn't want to return as host after Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode
She said that she hasn't been in touch with him, but that she met his mother, Salma Khan, when she was visiting Miami a few years ago. She and Salman reportedly dated for eight years.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alisa Khan: I got more famous for my controversies than my films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal: You are still out of sight if you do something terrible and no one watches it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child
- Lisa Haydon has announced in an Instagram video that she is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch the video, featuring her son Zack, here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16
- Somy Ali has recounted the story of how she moved to India as a teenager, with the 'preposterous' idea of wanting to get married to Salman Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia announces noble gesture
- Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's mushy posts are Valentine's week done right
- Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who tied the knot in October, have kicked off Valentine's week with mushy social media posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on addressing plastic surgery rumours in Unfinished
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara says Kangana is spreading 'poison' online by 'normalising hatred'
- Swara Bhasker has said that she has no personal equation with Kangana Ranaut, but has problems with some of her tweets, which she said 'propagate hatred and bigotry'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ira Khan, Imran Khan attend cousin Zayn Marie's colourful wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar as he shoots for Mayday, see here
- Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik spotted at gym she used to visit with Sushant
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the gym she used to visit with her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika wonders if Covid crisis has ended, shares pic of crowds in Mumbai
- Malaika Arora shared a picture of huge crowds at Mumbai's Banstand and was alarmed to see how people were taking Covid-19 lightly. She had tested positive last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child, spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at a clinic on Monday. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called 'B grade' by Kangana, Taapsee says she doesn't need 'big films'
- Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need to 'be a part of big films'. She was recently attacked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, who called her a 'B grade' actor, among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle jokes about being named after a nursery rhyme as Nitara strums one
- Twinkle Khanna shared a short clip of her daughter, Nitara, playing the popular nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the guitar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox