Salman Khan gets snubbed by Christiano Ronaldo at boxing match, fans call it his Vicky Kaushal moment. Watch

Actor Salman Khan was recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he attended the boxing match seated next to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez. Now, a new video from the same day is doing the rounds of the internet where Cristiano Ronaldo is seen walking past Salman Khan and not acknowledging him. (Also read: Salman Khan watches boxing match next to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez in Saudi Arabia, fans react)

Ronaldo ignores Salman

Salman Khan watches as Ronaldo passes him at the boxing match; which is now being compared to Vicky Kaushal being ignored by him earlier.

In the video which was posted by popular Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip, and is now going viral on social media, Salman was seen standing with other attendees of the boxing match. At this moment, Ronaldo made his way out of the match with Georgina Rodríguez without acknowledging his presence.

The same page on Reddit even shared how this exact moment occurred in reverse when Salman walked along with his entourage and his bodyguards and pushed Vicky Kaushal aside to make way in Abu Dhabi for an award event earlier this year.

User reactions

Reacting to the new video, one user commented: "Ronaldo did the same thing to Salmon Bhoi what Bhoi did to Vicky Kaushal (laughing face emoticon)" Another said, "Ronaldo ne Vicky ka badla le liya (Ronaldo took the revenge of Vicky)." Another said, "It's Ronaldo's Vicky Kaushal moment." "There’s always going to be a bigger fish in the ocean," said another.

Vicky was last seen in The Great Indian Family, which tanked at the box office. He is gearing up for the release of his next, Sam Bahadur. The period film stars Vicky as Sam Manekshaw, the charismatic war hero. In a decorated military career spanning four decades, he fought in five wars and was India’s Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Salman is currently busy hosting the new season of Bigg Boss, steaming on Jio Cinemas. Recently he was joined by Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan in an episode. Salman is all set for his much-awaited film, Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film marks his reunion with co-star Katrina Kaif. It's the third part of the Tiger franchise.

