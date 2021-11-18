Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan holds niece Ayat in his arms, she claps gleefully as they feed monkeys together. Watch

Salman Khan and his niece Ayat Sharma fed a few monkeys in a new video that he shared on Instagram. Check it out here.
Salman Khan and Ayat Sharma fed monkeys together.
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 09:31 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Salman Khan shared a new video in which he could be seen feeding monkeys. His niece Ayat Sharma also fed them bananas while he held her in his arms. Ayat is the second child of Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and actor Aayush Sharma.

The video began with two monkeys sitting on a fountain. Salman offered some food to them. He returned with Ayat in his arms and assisted her in offering the monkeys some more food and a few bananas. She was seen happily clapping when the monkeys accepted the bananas and food that she offered them. 

In 2019, Salman Khan had shared a video with a monkey and championed the cause of discontinuing the use of plastic bottles. The video was shot during a vacation he took soon after the successful run of his film Bharat.

In the video, Salman could be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he called his ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, in a plastic bottle. The monkey, however, refused. He then offered water in a glass and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was drink from it. “Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle),” he captioned the video.

Salman Khan is awaiting the theatrical release of his film Antim: The Final Truth. He will be seen with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is said to be a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern.

Also read: Aayush Sharma: I hope I don’t let Salman bhai down, he’s putting his hard earned money on me

Antim: The Final Truth is set to release in theatres on November 26. Talking about it, Salman Khan had told PTI, "At one point it seemed lockdown won't ease, theatres won't open so this film was heading to OTT. We thought the lockdown would not open and it was going on OTT. Even that way, it was beneficial to us but we decided to release it everywhere in theatres."

