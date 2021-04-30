Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan improvised step of using Disha Patani as a dumbbell in Seeti Maar, reveals Prabhudeva. Watch
Salman Khan improvised step of using Disha Patani as a dumbbell in Seeti Maar, reveals Prabhudeva. Watch

Prabhudeva revealed in the Seeti Maar making video that Salman Khan came up with the idea of using Disha Patani as a human dumbbell in the song. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the Seeti Maar song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The video of Seeti Maar, the first song of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, came out earlier this week. One of the quirky steps that caught everyone’s attention was Salman Khan using Disha Patani as a human dumbbell. Director Prabhudeva revealed in a behind-the-scenes video that Salman improvised it.

In the ‘Making of Seeti Maar’ video recently shared online, Prabhudeva called it a ‘dancing song’ and said that Salman did all the ‘tough steps’. “Suddenly, he was like, ‘Prabhu, I will take Disha and I will do weightlifting,’” he said.

Disha was all praise for Salman and said that ‘he didn’t even once say no for anything’. She added, “It’s always so much fun working with Salman sir. When he performs, it’s like he doesn’t have a care in the world. He dances like no one’s watching. I think that’s a part of his swag and that’s something that nobody can do.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai marks Salman and Disha’s second onscreen collaboration; they earlier worked together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. A kissing scene between the two in the trailer grabbed eyeballs. However, fans discovered that Salman did not actually break his ‘no-kissing’ policy, as Disha wore a piece of tape on her mouth for the scene, which plays out entirely in silhouette in the trailer.

Also read | Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in urging fans to donate towards Covid-19 relief fundraiser: 'Together for India'

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film will have a multi-platform release this Eid (May 13). Along with a theatrical release, as promised earlier by Salman, the film will stream on Zee5 with its pay-per-view service ZeePlex as well as release on DTH operators -- Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. It is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production.

