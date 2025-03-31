'Salman Khan just called us in the middle of the road…': Dubai fan shares video of her run-in with superstar

Salman Khan has been busy promoting his latest Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. He was recently in Dubai for the screening of the film. The actor was driving on the busy streets of Dubai and while stuck in traffic, a fan caught his attention. He obliged her with a selfie which definitely made her day. Salman Khan was caught by a fan on busy streets of Dubai for a selfie. (Instagram)

(Also read: Sikandar worldwide box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan film opens at just half of Jawan, fails to beat L2 Empuraan)

In an Instagram post shared by a fan called Naomi D Souza, the actor can be seen stuck in traffic while driving on the busy Al Gharbi Street. The fan was trying to take a picture of him from a distance. Salman acknowledged the fan with a sweet smile and asked her to come and take a selfie with him. She couldn't control her excitement and charged towards the star. After taking the selfie, she can be seen frolicking on the road.

Sikandar gets mixed reviews from fans

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, hit theatres on Eid after a two-year gap, with Rashmika Mandanna as his romantic lead. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was highly anticipated, however, the movie has received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences.

The movie review by HT read, “Salman still owns action scenes like a boss. You know he means business when he merely stands in a battlefield. Yet, Murugadoss’ direction is so below average, that it makes Salman appear even weaker an actor than he really is. And then there is Rashmika, whose dialogue delivery problems persist. She’s unconvincing, and virtually no scene allows her to redeem herself. Her character's sole moment of self-awareness comes with the line addressing the age disparity between her and Salman.”

About Sikandar

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action thriller starring Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was released in theatres on March 30.