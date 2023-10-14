Salman Khan calls KL Rahul his favourite player; Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan perform before India vs Pakistan match

The game is on! As team India clashes with Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the pre-match performances for the ICC cricket World Cup saw many celebs. From Arijit Singh to Sunidhi Chauhan, popular singers took to the stage and delivered powerful performances. Also read: Anushka Sharma reaches Ahmedabad for India vs Pakistan World Cup match, poses with Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik

India Pakistan pre-match show

Celebs at India vs Pakistan pre-match performance in Ahmedabad. (wires)

The pre-match show kickstarted with Arijit Singh winning the hearts of the audience with his melodious tracks, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Tum Kya Mile. He also sang Lehra Do from the film 83. As per fans' posts on X and Instagram, he also sang tracks such as Chalega, Heerieye, Ae Watan, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also a Gujarati folk song.

Sunidhi, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder perform

It was followed by an energetic performance by Sunidhi Chauhan. Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh also performed their top songs like Bumbro Bumbro, Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo and others. All of the singers, at the end, came together to sing Vande Mataram. The performances are exclusive to the match attendees, and have not been telecasted or streamed online.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan took to the studio of Star Sports to promote his film Tiger 3. He was joined by Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif. Talking to them, the actor said, “The trailer of Tiger 3 will be out on the 16th and then you will get to know the level of our film is something different this time.”

Salman Khan promotes Tiger 3

During the conversation, Salman was asked which character (of his films) he would like to dedicate to players of Team India. When asked for Virat Kohli, the actor said his iconic role as Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey would be apt for him, while for Rohit Sharma he thinks the role from Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Pawan Chaturvedi is the best.

The actor also revealed that KL Rahul is his favourite. “In tough situation, he soaks pressure so well,” he added. KL Rahul is married to actor Athiya Shetty.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the match. Rohit Sharma led India has won the toss and the team has opted for bowling first against Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma was seen arriving at Ahmedabad for the match.

