Salman Khan leaves fans worried after latest appearance, videos fuel health concern: ‘Is he unwell?’

Superstar Salman Khan's latest public appearance in Mumbai has left fans worried, with the actor's noticeably lean frame becoming the biggest talking point online. As videos and pictures from the recent outing went viral, several social media users expressed concern over the actor's health, with many wondering what may have caused his apparent weight loss and hoping he is doing well.

Salman Khan’s health gets into the spotlight

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi.

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On Friday, Salman paid a goodwill visit to the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), where he inaugurated the authority's state-of-the-art Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). During the event, the actor also handed over house keys to beneficiaries.

Several videos from Salman's visit have surfaced on social media, but it was his physical appearance that quickly became the biggest talking point. Fans and well-wishers expressed concern after noticing the actor's frame, with many taking to social media to share messages of worry and wonder if everything was alright with his health.

One wrote, “He Looks Sick…God Bless you”, with another sharing, “He is looking sick some health issue I guess”. One asked, “What happened to my king”.

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{{^usCountry}} “What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra,” one comment read, with one reading, “That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra,” one comment read, with one reading, “That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg”. {{/usCountry}}

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One worried fan shared, “Can’t believe He’s Salman Khan”, with one mentioning, “Is everything ok with Salman Khan and his health ..?”

One wondered, “Seeing this actually hurts man. You can literally see how exhausted and unwell he looks in his eyes, In a movie bhai can take on 50 people alone but right now look at the salman, the aura is completely gone and his health is clearly catching up to him. What happened to salman khan? Is he facing any illness?”

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“Is he really Salman Khan? Is he alright? Doesn’t look like,” one shared. Another wrote, “Guys what's wrong with Salman Khan?”

“Just look at his face, he is looking like a grandfather. He is not able to walk properly also,” one wrote, with another asking, “What happened to Salman Khan? 😭😭 Bro is literally looking like an 80 year old man.”

However, there were some fans who came forward to defend him, writing, “It takes tremendous courage for a Indian movie superstar to publicly age. Rajinikanth did it. Salman Khan deserves much respect for daring to accept his age gracefully in front of cameras in Bollywood.”

“Bollywood celebs goto all extents to hide any insecurities, and here’s Salman Khan at a public event - looking the age 60 He showed up like this, because either he has accepted his age gracefully or there’s something wrong going on inside him I am sure his PR team must have advised against this,” one wrote

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Another wrote, “Even the most beautiful thing in the world can fade with time. But a person's character, honesty, and the purity of their heart are a kind of beauty that never fades. That's what I see in Salman Khan.”

What’s next for Salman

Salman will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi, which seems to be undergoing a major overhaul. Until March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Now, however, the project has taken a different turn – its title has been changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley have been dropped, and the team is said to be carrying out extensive reshoots.

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Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. It also stars Chitrangda Singh. No release date has been announced yet.

Of late, many rumours and unconfirmed reports have claimed that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace had run into trouble with the CBFC, and the film may now be indefinitely delayed or even canned. Recently, Salman Khan Films dismissed all such reports, calling the speculation "false" and "entirely baseless. In a statement shared on Instagram, the production banner clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of any objections or delay in certification inaccurate. No release date has been announced yet.

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He has also locked Eid 2027 for his upcoming film with Nayanthara. The yet-untitled project, currently referred to as SVC63, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The actor was most recently seen in a cameo role as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, with social media users loving his fierce warrior avatar. Raja Shivaji also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.