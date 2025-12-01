Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunion sparks calls for a mature love story: ‘Chemistry is insane’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently reunited with his Hum Aapke Hain Koun! co-star Madhuri Dixit on the set of Bigg Boss 19. Their warm interaction during the episode left fans swooning over the pair and renewed demands for them to be cast together in a mature love story. Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's reunion at Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's reunion

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Madhuri arrived on the show to promote her upcoming series Mrs Deshpande. The two recreated a nostalgic Hum Aapke Hain Koun! moment on stage, sitting on folding chairs just like in the iconic film sequence.

Madhuri asked whether he still enjoys hosting the show every week, to which Salman replied that it has now become a habit. When she asked if he ever feels bad because the contestants trouble him so much, he laughed and said that these days nothing really affects him, adding that people say all sorts of things about him and he no longer takes any of it to heart.

Madhuri jokingly asked why he advised the contestants so much throughout the season if nothing affected him, quipping, “After all, who are you to them?” Salman responded humorously that he is nobody to the contestants, but Endemol Shine and JioHotstar are the ones who ensure his bank balance stays healthy. The two ended their conversation by recreating the film’s iconic cough scene. Before seeing her off, Salman also hinted at the possibility of collaborating with her again in the future.

The video quickly went viral, with fans gushing over their undeniable chemistry. One user commented that Bollywood needs more mature love stories and that their chemistry on the show was proof of it. Another wrote that their bond remains electric even decades later and called for them to return in an age-appropriate romance. Several others urged director Sooraj Barjatya to bring them back for one final family drama.

The two previously worked together in Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the 1990s. They also shared the screen in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil Tera Aashiq and Saajan.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's upcoming work

Madhuri will next be seen in the web series Mrs Deshpande, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The show is the official remake of the French thriller La Mante and follows the story of a serial killer who helps the police track down a copycat murderer.

Salman, on the other hand, will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The patriotic drama is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops and also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film is expected to release in 2026.