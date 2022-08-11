Salman Khan makes chapatis, plays tug of war and dances as he visits officers and sailors of Indian Navy. See pics

Actor Salman Khan visited officers and sailors of the Indian Navy aboard the INS Visakhapatnam recently, a few days ahead of Independence Day 2022. Taking to Instagram, several fan accounts of the actor shared pictures of Salman onboard the Indian Navy destroyer. Salman was dressed in a white shirt, a pair of black pants, and shoes. He also opted for a custom-made cap, with his name written on it. (Also Read | Salman Khan was offered Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan)

In one of the photos, Salman waved the Indian flag as people cheered him on. Salman was also seen working out by doing pushups and lifting weights. He also played tug of war with the crew on the ship. Salman also joined them as they grooved in a circle.

Salman, in a picture, was seen signing a cap and also dancing with the sailors. The actor also shared conversations with officers, posed for pictures and cheered with them. Salman was also seen making chapatis (bread) on a big pan.

Salman was dressed in a white shirt, a pair of black pants, and shoes.

Salman signed a cap and shared conversations.

Salman Khan engaged in different activities.

This comes days after Salman posted a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram. In the picture, he was seen with a serious expression on his face working out inside a gym. He captioned the post, "Being strong."

Recently, Mumbai Police issued a gun license to Salman after he applied for the same citing a death threat from gangsters, as per news agency PTI. Police had increased the security of the actor after he allegedly received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldie Brar gang. An FIR was registered in June after Salman and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them.

Salman will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's action comedy film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde, Zaheer Iqbal, and Venkatesh Daggubati. Apart from that, he will be also seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Salman will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film Pathaan, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

