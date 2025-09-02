Salman Khan offers prayers barefoot as he visits Maharashtra minister's home for Ganpati darshan, poses for pics. Watch

Actor Salman Khan visited Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan on Monday. Several videos and pictures of the actor attending the pooja emerged on social media platforms. Salman Khan with Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar at his home for Ganpati darshan.

Salman Khan visited Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan

In a video, the actor was seen barefoot as he stood in front of the altar to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. He offered prayers with folded hands and also accepted prasad as well as tika (mark on forehead). He also posed for pictures as he accepted a photo frame from Ashish.

Salman was seen surrounded by heavy security, bodyguards, and a convoy of cars. For the event, Salman was dressed in a checkered shirt and blue pants.

Ashish Shelar shares pics with Salman

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashish shared photos with Salman on the occasion. He wrote in Marathi, "Actor Salman Khan visited our Bandra West Public Ganeshotsav Committee's Ganpati for darshan."

Salman and Ganesh Chaturthi

Just last week, Salman and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with music, dhols, and heartfelt rituals. The actor shared a video on Instagram where each family member took turns carrying Bappa before the immersion, making it a deeply personal celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.

About Salman's projects

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' action drama Sikandar, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will next appear in Battle of Galwan, where he plays an Indian Army soldier. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19. The season this year carries the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 19 on Colors and JioHotstar. Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal are contestants of this season.