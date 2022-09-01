Salman Khan performs aarti, shares video as he celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister Arpita Khan's home. Watch

Actor Salman Khan performed aarti as he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at the Mumbai home of his sister Arpita Khan. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Salman shared a video giving a glimpse inside the celebrations. For the occasion, Salman opted for a white shirt, blue denims and black shoes. (Also Read | Salman Khan reveals his look from his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan)

In the clip, a person gave Salman a pooja thali (plate). The actor gestured to a child, who stood nearby looking at him, if he wanted to join him. After the boy shook his head, Salman smiled and started doing the aarti. He also looked and smiled at a girl standing next to the boy.

The clip also showed Arpita, her husband-actor Aayush Sharma and their son, Ahil Sharma, doing aarti together. Salman was also seen grooving to the music played on the occasion as Arpita stood next to him with daughter Ayat sleeping in her arms.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was also seen doing aarti in the video. Salman's mother Salma was seen sitting on a sofa near the altar. Many guests attended the celebrations. They were seen clapping to the music. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! (folded hands emoji)."

On her Instagram, Arpita posted a series of photos of the Ganesha idol and wrote, "Om Gan Ganapataye Namo Namah @aaysharma."

Before Salman, actor Katrina Kaif, who is very close to Salman's sister Arpita, visited her and prayed to the deity. She was accompanied by her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. He smiled for the paparazzi alongside Katrina. She wore a lime-yellow sharara, and Vicky opted for a yellow kurta. Salman and Arpita's brother Sohail Khan was also seen outside the residence.

Riteish was accompanied by his wife-actor Genelia D'souza as they also visited Arpita on the special occasion. They were accompanied by their children--Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.

Salman has several projects in the pipeline including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Shehnaaz Gill. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji, is slated to be released on December 30, 2022. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

