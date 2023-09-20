Salman Khan performs Ganesh aarti with niece, Shah Rukh Khan brings Bappa home. See pics, videos

Actor Salman Khan had a busy day full of festivities on Tuesday. He first visited his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home in Mumbai to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. There, he even performed the aarti for Lord Ganesha. (Also read: Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi bash: SRK, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and more stars flock to Antilia in their best outfits) Salman Khan performing aarti with his family.

Salman carried his niece, Arpita and Aayush Sharma's daughter Aayat in his arms and held a steal thali with a lamp. Together, the uncle and niece duo performed the aarti as those around them sang in praise of Lord Ganesha and clapped.

Salman's father Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan were also seen with them. Salman's other sister Alvira Agnihotri was there with husband Atul Agnihotri, his brother Sohail Khan and his younger son were also present. Salim's second wife Helen was also part of the celebrations.

Other celebrities who attended the celebrations at Arpita's home included Shamita Shetty, Iulia Vantur, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Salman's close friend Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated the festival. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to share a picture of the Ganesha idol him and his family brought home for Ganesh Chaturthi. “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat,” he wrote with his post.

Later at night, both Salman and Shah Rukh attended the Ambani family Ganesh Chaturthi bash at Antilia. While Salman was joined by his other niece Alizeh Agnihotri, Shah Rukh attended the do with wife Gauri Khan, her mother, their son AbRam and daughter Suhana.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of Jawan, which has broken several records at the box office. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

In an interview with ANI, Atlee opened up about how his collaboration with SRK took place. "I was busy shooting for Bigil and all of sudden I got a call from Shah Rukh sir’s office. I flew to Mumbai and met Khan sir. It was a moment to cherish all my life. He humbly said, ‘I want to work with you.’ I was surprised to hear this. I replied, ‘Sir, it’s a great honour for me but I am just four films old.’ He then said, ‘You can make it…just do an Atlee film for me. I want to be a part of your world’. I came back to Chennai, worked on the script for eight months and then we finally came up with ‘Jawan’," he wrote.

