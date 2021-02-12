Salman Khan poses with little kids in a new picture, fans say 'such a sweet pic'

Actor Salman Khan's photo, posing with two kids, has been shared online by actor and politician Bina Kak. While she shared the picture without any captions, fans of the stars showered it with love.

In the picture, Salman is see lying on an Indian-style bed, a charpoi, with the boys next to him. The actor's look is very similar to his look in the 2014 film, Kick. It was not clear from the picture if it was a throwback one.

His fans commented on the picture; one said "such a sweet pic" while another said "so sweet". Another said "masha allah" while a fourth person said "nice".

Facing allegations of submission of a false affidavit regarding his arms licence, Salman Khan had a major reprieve on Thursday when a Jodhpur court rejected the Rajasthan government's plea against the actor and acquitted him of the charge.

District and sessions judge Raghvendra Kachhwal pronounced the order, which had been reserved for three after completion of the arguments on February 9. Salman was present in the court through video conferencing. The matter is linked to a case against Salman under the Arms Act, in which the actor had been accused of keeping arms with an expired licence and using these for poaching.

After a break of many months since March last year, Salman began shooting for his next, Antim: The Final Truth. The film also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as the antagonist. While Salman will be seen playing a Sikh cop, it was Aayush's all-new beefed up avatar which took fans by surprise.

A Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, Antim is a remake of the Marathi hit film Mulshi Pattern. Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha, Kannada actor Sudeep and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee as his co-stars.

Salman has reportedly completed shooting for his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Tamil actor Bharath among others.

