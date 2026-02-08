Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and more celebs attend RSS centenary event in Mumbai. See pics

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. Several Bollywood stars were part of its centenary celebrations, which were held over two days in Mumbai. Salman Khan (left) and Ranbir Kapoor (right) were among the many Bollywood stars who attended the 100-year celebration of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Bollywood stars at RSS event The first day of the celebrations was attended by Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as filmmakers Mohit Suri, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari, Mahaveer Jain, Om Raut, Vikram Malhotra, and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. On day two, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actor Ananya Panday were seen.

Some of the other attendees were Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rupali Ganguly and Vineet Kumar Singh. Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aanand, L Rai, Amar Kaushik, Amit Sharma, Ramesh Taurani, and Anand Pandit were also present. Several pictures from the event have surfaced on social media, showing the stars sitting among the audience.

More details about the two-day event in Mumbai The two-day event, which began on February 7, concludes on February 8, 2026, at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. It brings together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers.

As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at the Two-Day Lecture Series on 100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons in Mumbai.

He said, "The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn't happening until now, but it has started little by little, and it will gradually increase. When the census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process."

“But we can do one thing: we can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities. We should inform the police that we suspect these people are foreigners, and they should investigate and keep an eye on them, and we will also keep an eye on them. We will not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we will give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware,” he added.

Emphasising the inclusivity of the Sangh, he said that anyone can become 'Sarsanghchalak' (RSS chief), including the SC and STs, as the decision is solely dependent on the work that any individual puts into the organisation.