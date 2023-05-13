Salman Khan reaches Mamata Banerjee's house, folds hands as she greets him with shawl

Actor Salman Khan landed in Kolkata around Saturday afternoon. Visuals of him reaching the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house in the Kalighat area have surfaced online. The actor is in the city for his Da-Bangg Tour and will be performing live at East Bengal Club on Saturday. Also read: Salman Khan is replacing Karan Johar in second season of Bigg Boss OTTAhead of the show, Salman paid a visit to Mamata Banerjee. In a video, shared by news agency ANI, the actor is seen arriving at the CM's house with his security. He wore a light blue shirt with grey trousers and sunglasses. His bodyguard Shera was seen alongwith close to him.

Salman Khan with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (Pic: ANI)(ANI)

As the actor got down from his vehicle, Kolkata paparazzi started addressing him as ‘bhaijaan’. Upon seeing Mamata who stood outside her house to receive him, the actor folded his hands. The CM welcomed him by putting a shawl around his neck. The two exchanged pleasantries in front of the media.

The actor also paused and came forward to pose for the media before entering the residence. Salman waved, saluted and folded hands at the camera. Mamata Banerjee also joined him for photos before they entered the building premises.

As per ANI, the actor has spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister's house, said the officials. Security arrangements have been tightened at the hotel where Salman is staying, they added.

This will be Salman's performance in Kolkata after quite some time. He is performing at the club which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary a few months ago. Besides Salman, the show will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Maniesh Paul.

Previously, fans were seen reacting to the ticket prices of the show. They are in the range of ₹699 and go up to ₹40,000. One also has to shell out ₹2-3 lakhs if looking for lounge access.

Salman latest outing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did not perform well at the box office after negative reviews from critics. He was also seen in a cameo role as he revived his iconic character Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. He will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

