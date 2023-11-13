Salman Khan reacts to video of fans bursting firecrackers while watching Tiger 3: ‘This is dangerous’

Salman Khan has reacted to a recent viral video from a theatre where fans burst firecrackers during a screening of Tiger 3. In the video, the actor's fans burst firecrackers inside a theatre in Malegaon in Maharashtra as they watched the film on Diwali. (Also read: Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers while watching Tiger 3 on Diwali; Ram Gopal Varma reacts: And we think we're not mad)

Salman's response

Salman Khan is unhappy with his fans' antics.(AFP)

The actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday and wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

In the video, which is drawing flak across social media, some people were seen bursting crackers as Tiger 3 played on the big screen. Many other members of the audience were seen running for safety inside the theatre. Few other videos of Salman Khan fans bursting firecrackers and setting off rockets inside movie theatres have also surfaced on social media.

Reacting to the video, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said, "And we think we are not MAD (flushed-face emoji)." One person also wrote, “This is just not safe! These people should be arrested for risking others like this.”

This is not the first time that Salman Khan has reacted to such an incident. During the release of Antim: The Final Truth, fans burst firecrackers inside a hall. Salman had condemned the incident and wrote, “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans.. thank you."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 has minted a gross ₹44.5 crore on day 1 in India. It is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read, "While the story and broad plot of Tiger 3 is quite intricate and complex with a new twist and turn waiting to unfold every few minutes, what remains problematic is the inconsistent pace. Especially the first half is quite underwhelming with nothing that leaves you awestruck."

