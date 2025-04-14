Salman Khan receives fresh death threat: Unknown person threatens to blow up actor's car with bomb, complaint filed

Actor Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat. On Monday morning, reports stated that the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline in Mumbai received a threatening message claiming that they would kill the actor after entering his house and blow up his car with a bomb. Mumbai Police have registered a complaint and are investigating it now. Actor Salman Khan has received another death threat. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Fresh death threat to Salman Khan

Multiple news channels reported on Monday morning that Salman Khan had received a fresh threat to his life from an unknown person. The text message, received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline, threatened to kill the actor in his home. The actor resides with his family at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra. Last year, shots were fired at Salman's house by shooters associated with the Bishnoi gang, following which the actor's security was beefed up. This is the fifth time the actor has received a threat to his life in the last two years.

Mumbai Police has reportedly lodged a complaint against unknown persons in connection with the fresh death threat. Sources say that the authorities are now trying to trace the origin of the threatening message.

Frequent death threats to Salman Khan

Over the last two years, Salman and members of his family, including father Salim Khan, have received numerous death threats. Last year, Mumbai Police also uncovered a plot to assassinate the actor at his Panvel farmhouse. Shooters from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang were allegedly stalking the actor and planning to kill him arriving at the farmhouse. Lawrence Bishnoi has openly talked about his disdain for the actor, which stems from a blackbuck poaching case against the actor from the 90s. Blackbucks are sacred to the Bishnoi community. Lawrence has demanded Salman go to Rajasthan and apologise for ‘killing a blackbuck’, else he will be killed. Notably, the court has dismissed the poaching case against Salman.

Salman Khan's recent work

Salman was recently seen on screen in AR Murugadoss' Bollywood comeback, Sikandar. The film was released in theatres on the occasion of Eid, but did not make a strong start. Sikandar has earned just over ₹200 crore worldwide and ₹109 crore in India, but is now slowing down. It is likely that the film will end its run short of ₹250 crore, which should be a disappointing figure for Salman.