Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Salman Khan's film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai started streaming on multiple platforms from Thursday.
Salman Khan's film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai started streaming on multiple platforms from Thursday.
bollywood

Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Salman Khan got his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. He had previously revealed that his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, had got their second dose on May 9.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:23 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan on Friday received the second dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 55-year-old actor, who got the first jab of the vaccine in March, was spotted at a centre in Dadar in Mumbai.

In a recent interview, Salman had shared that his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan, got their second dose on May 9, while brother-producer Arbaaz Khan received his first shot on Sunday.

The actor went for the vaccination a day after his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai started streaming on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The audience can also view the film on the pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Various film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kamal Haasan and others, have got vaccinated.

Also read: Skater Girl: Film directed by Mac Mohan's daughter Manjari Makijany to premiere on Netflix in June

On March 1, the government of India launched a nationwide drive to vaccinate all above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-Covid-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 42,582 new Covid-19 cases, a drop of nearly 4,200 infections from a day ago, while 850 more patients succumbed to the disease, the state health department said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
salman khan covid 19 news covid vaccination + 1 more

Related Stories

Rachel Saanchita Gupta as Prerna in Skater Girl.
Rachel Saanchita Gupta as Prerna in Skater Girl.
bollywood

Skater Girl: Film by Mac Mohan's daughter to premiere on Netflix in June

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Manjari Makijany's Skater Girl tells the story of a Rajasthan teen who must make a choice to conform by society's expectations of her or live her dream.
READ FULL STORY
Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Eid.
Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Eid.
bollywood

Shah Rukh flaunts his salt-and-pepper look on Eid, fans rejoice 'Mil gaya Eidi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie along with a note to wish fans on Eid. He also prayed for the health of all around the world and in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.