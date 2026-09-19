Salman Khan removes his hat and jacket during Bigg Boss 20, lashes out at troll culture: ‘What is this mentality?’

Actor Salman Khan is currently the host of Bigg Boss season 20. In the Weekend of Vaar episode of this week, he not only called out the behaviour and comments of some of the contestants of the house but also lashed out at the entire culture of trolling at large. He even removed his hat and jacket to respond to trolls who have been commenting about his age, haircut and weight.

Salman loses his cool

Salman Khan is the host of reality television show Bigg Boss Season 20. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_04_2026_000424B) (PTI)

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Salman called out Scout for his comments in the last week where he gave a shout out to his gaming community to bash him if he was saying anything wrong. Scout looked apologetic at this. Salman then said, “What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality? It has happened with me too. Bhai mota ho gaya hai (He has become fat) Kar lo na troll ye lo (Now come troll me)… (removes his hat, then his jacket) Kar lo trolling (Come troll me).”

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, during Weekend Ka Vaar, while talking to Amrapali Dubey, Salman asked her if she felt anything was lacking in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Amrapali denied it. Salman then said, "Humne socha chaanth chaanth ke contestants laayenge lekin kabhi kabhi humare selection mein Kami padh jaati hai. Aur usmein jab aap bolte ho ki koi kami-naa toh Hume lagta hai ek ya do kamina toh hoga hi ghar mein naa (We thought we would carefully select the contestants, but sometimes there are shortcomings in our selection. And when you say that there are no shortcomings, we feel there has to be one or two ‘kameena’ people in the house, right?)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, during Weekend Ka Vaar, while talking to Amrapali Dubey, Salman asked her if she felt anything was lacking in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Amrapali denied it. Salman then said, "Humne socha chaanth chaanth ke contestants laayenge lekin kabhi kabhi humare selection mein Kami padh jaati hai. Aur usmein jab aap bolte ho ki koi kami-naa toh Hume lagta hai ek ya do kamina toh hoga hi ghar mein naa (We thought we would carefully select the contestants, but sometimes there are shortcomings in our selection. And when you say that there are no shortcomings, we feel there has to be one or two ‘kameena’ people in the house, right?)." {{/usCountry}}

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He further told the contestants that it was a privilege for him to host contestants like them and sarcastically said, "Aap logon ki duaon ki wajah se, contribution ki wajah se aur rules ke ulanghano ki wajah se, aapke badtameezi ki wajah se, emotions aur task ki wajah se aur gaaliyan ko hum kaat dete hain; aap mera naam zarur roshan karoge (Because of your prayers, your contribution, your violations of the rules, your misbehaviour, your emotions and the tasks, and because we cut out the abuses, you will definitely make me proud)."

This year, a mixed bag of contestants entered the show, including actors such as Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi and Amrapali Dubey; singers such as Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari and Yung DSA; YouTuber ScoutOP; content creator Arishfa Khan; and sports personality Mary Kom. Viewers were not very happy with the line-up.

About Bigg Boss 20

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Hosted by Salman Khan, the show premiered on September 6, with 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. The show has become the talk of the town since Day 1. This season, contestants have two lives to save themselves from nominations. However, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, actor Uditi Singh lost one of her lives after receiving the fewest votes from the audience, while Kanika Mann lost her vardaan during the week after the captain of the house, Yung DSA, took it away from her. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.