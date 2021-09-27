Salman Khan returns to Mumbai ahead of Bigg Boss 15 premiere, fans notice ‘mask is upside down’. See photos

Salman Khan, who was shooting for Tiger 3 at various international locations including Russia and Turkey, returned to Mumbai on Sunday. He is back in India ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss 15, which he will host.

Salman was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. He wore a blue shirt over a black T-shirt and jeans. He completed his look with a fedora hat and a pair of sneakers. He also wore a black mask with his initials ‘SK’ monogrammed on it.

When a paparazzo account shared pictures of Salman, eagle-eyed fans observed that he was wearing his mask upside down. “Mask bhai ulta hai (Bhai, your mask is upside down),” one wrote. There were many similar comments on the post.

Salman was recently shooting for Tiger 3, which marks his onscreen reunion with Katrina Kaif. He will return as Research and Analysis Wing agent Tiger, while she will play Pakistani intelligence agent Zoya. Tiger 3 is reportedly directed by Maneesh Sharma and features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Up next, Salman will be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, in which he stars with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The two will be seen on opposite ends of the law in the film - while Salman plays an upright police officer, Aayush will be seen as a gangster.

Meanwhile, Salman will return as the host of Bigg Boss 15, which will premiere this Saturday. So far, the confirmed contestants are Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.

This season, the contestants will live in a jungle and fight for basic necessities before they can enter the main Bigg Boss house. Former winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will be seen as tribe leaders.