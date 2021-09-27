Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan returns to Mumbai ahead of Bigg Boss 15 premiere, fans notice ‘mask is upside down’. See photos

As Salman Khan returned to Mumbai on Sunday, days before Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere, fans noticed he was wearing his mask upside down.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Salman Khan returned to Mumbai on Sunday after wrapping up portions of Tiger 3.

Salman Khan, who was shooting for Tiger 3 at various international locations including Russia and Turkey, returned to Mumbai on Sunday. He is back in India ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss 15, which he will host.

Salman was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. He wore a blue shirt over a black T-shirt and jeans. He completed his look with a fedora hat and a pair of sneakers. He also wore a black mask with his initials ‘SK’ monogrammed on it.

When a paparazzo account shared pictures of Salman, eagle-eyed fans observed that he was wearing his mask upside down. “Mask bhai ulta hai (Bhai, your mask is upside down),” one wrote. There were many similar comments on the post.

Salman was recently shooting for Tiger 3, which marks his onscreen reunion with Katrina Kaif. He will return as Research and Analysis Wing agent Tiger, while she will play Pakistani intelligence agent Zoya. Tiger 3 is reportedly directed by Maneesh Sharma and features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Up next, Salman will be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, in which he stars with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The two will be seen on opposite ends of the law in the film - while Salman plays an upright police officer, Aayush will be seen as a gangster.

Also read | Salman Khan reveals his longest relationship: ‘When we are parting ways, we are desperate to reunite’

Meanwhile, Salman will return as the host of Bigg Boss 15, which will premiere this Saturday. So far, the confirmed contestants are Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.

This season, the contestants will live in a jungle and fight for basic necessities before they can enter the main Bigg Boss house. Former winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will be seen as tribe leaders.

