Salman Khan reveals his longest relationship: ‘When we are parting ways, we are desperate to reunite’

Cracking a joke at his own expense, Salman Khan said that his longest relationship has been with the reality show Bigg Boss. After first being associated with Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, he has been the show’s host for more than a decade.

Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2 and a special media event on Thursday evening saw Salman Khan share a special message. In a video message shown to the media at the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the 55-year-old actor said, "My relationship with Bigg Boss, this is perhaps my only relationship that has lasted this long. Some relationships, what do I say. Let it be. (But) Bigg Boss has brought certain permanence in my life. Though sometimes for those four months, we don't see eye to eye but when we are parting ways (after a season's end), we are desperate to reunite.”

Talking about the show's ‘jungle’ theme for this year, Salman said, “This season makes me remember the song - Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai. Not Sultan wala Dangal. Not Dangal wala Dangal, but it will be a different Dangal. 250 cameras will be looking out for every movement in the jungle and will note even a leaf moving. Bigg Boss 15 can be five months long this time.”

"I like the show. I get to learn a lot from the show. It tries my patience. Every time I lose my cool, I wish I hadn't lost it. Then I try harder (to be patient). But the show's format is such that something keeps happening and then I've to go and correct. So you get to not only learn a lot but also meet so many new people, know their personalities," he added.

Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif in Austria. The actor also revealed that he will return to Mumbai early next week and begin shooting for Bigg Boss 15. “I will be back soon. I’ll be back in Mumbai on 27th or 28th September,” he said.

Tiger 3 will see Salman return as RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Katrina will play his partner, Zoya.