Salman Khan’s new look sends fans to 90s Bollywood: ‘Hand him pen, paper, and that’s Sameer from Jhoka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi…'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned heads at the airport as he stepped out in a striking new look that instantly transported fans back to the 90s. The actor, currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, was spotted flying to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations.

Salman Khan introduces new clean-shaven look with reading glasses

Salman Khan's new look is taking fans back to the 90s of Bollywood.

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Dressed in a simple yet stylish black shirt and jeans, Salman kept it effortlessly suave. However, it was his choice of glasses that became the highlight of his appearance. The subtle change sparked a wave of nostalgia online, with fans drawing comparisons to his iconic romantic roles from the late 90s.

Social media was quick to react as clips of the actor went viral. Admirers flooded comment sections with excitement, with many pointing out how the look echoed his beloved “Prem” era. One fan exclaimed that it felt like “Prem is back,” while another noted how the superstar seemed to have turned back the clock by decades.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the many reactions, one comment stood out and quickly gained traction: “Hand him a pen & paper, and that’s Sameer from Jhoka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi…”, a clear nod to his unforgettable character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, also starring Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. The remark perfectly captured the collective sentiment, as fans celebrated what they called a nostalgic comeback vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the many reactions, one comment stood out and quickly gained traction: “Hand him a pen & paper, and that’s Sameer from Jhoka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi…”, a clear nod to his unforgettable character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, also starring Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. The remark perfectly captured the collective sentiment, as fans celebrated what they called a nostalgic comeback vibe. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Joining the star-studded celebrations in Jamnagar were several prominent names from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Ram Charan, and Gauri Khan, among others. Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, was also seen arriving with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma. Salman's latest work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joining the star-studded celebrations in Jamnagar were several prominent names from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Ram Charan, and Gauri Khan, among others. Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, was also seen arriving with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma. Salman's latest work {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Salman is gearing up for Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is awaiting a new release date after being postponed from its earlier April schedule. The actor has also announced another major project with producer Dil Raju, to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, where he will star alongside Nayanthara.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritika Kumar ...Read More Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heart Read Less

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