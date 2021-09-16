Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri stuns in ad, fans cannot get over her ‘innocent beauty’. Watch

Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of actor Salman Khan, featured in an ad for a jewellery brand. She is the daughter of his sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri. She is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon.

In the video, shared on Instagram by the jewellery brand, Alizeh flaunted her bracelet, hand thong, necklace and rings, as she struck numerous poses. She wore a green bralette with white pants.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower Alizeh with compliments. “Stunning!!! @alizehagnihotri,” one wrote, while another called her ‘the most innocent beauty’ ever. Many also dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post.

The caption of the Instagram post was a statement from Alizeh about her relationship with jewellery. She revealed that she never got her ears pierced. “A lot of people find it strange, because wearing earrings comes so naturally to most people, but somehow I haven’t had the desire,” she said.

Alizeh talked about how there was a time when she wore no jewellery at all but now, she picks out her accessories before even choosing her outfit. “Jewellery to me is about finding new ways to express myself, and I’ve always leaned towards doing that with rings, necklaces, anklets and even body chains,” she said.

This is not Alizeh’s first modelling gig. Previously, she modelled for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal couture line.

Also read: Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri trains with Saroj Khan, to make Bollywood debut soon

In 2019, late choreographer Saroj Khan said that Alizeh was grooming herself for her Bollywood debut. “I conduct dance classes for all young actresses, including Alizeh. She will become a heroine soon. Alizeh has joined me for a year and has already completed six months,” she said.

Salman, meanwhile, is currently shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.