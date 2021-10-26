Salman Khan says he keeps criticism of Aayush Sharma's work to himself: 'He will go and tell Arpita...'

Actor Salman Khan and his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, launched the trailer of his upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth, on Monday. While Salman plays a righteous cop, Aayush will be seen in the role of a gangster in the film. At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Salman was asked if he is critical of Aayush or holds himself back as he is a family member.

Salman replied, “I keep my criticality within myself. Because then it becomes a big critical problem for him at home. He will go and tell Arpita that ‘this is what bhai said’, and then it will all come back to me.”

He went on to add, “But he is a sensible boy, he knows his stuff. He has his brains in the right place, he uses them as well. Padha likha chhokra hai and good at heart, abhi tak toh (he is an educated boy and good at heart, at least till now).”

Aayush talked about the comfort level he has while working with his brother-in-law. "Salman is like my elder brother and mentor. He is an integral part of our family. We go back to him for every small thing. The comfort level is always there to say what you want to him but with respect," he said.

Mahima Makwana makes her debut opposite Aayush in the film. Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will release in theatres on November 26.

Aayush and Arpita tied the knot in November 2014. They have a five-year-old son Ahil and a two-year-old daughter Ayat. Salman had named Ayat, who was born on his 54th birthday.