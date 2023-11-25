Salman Khan says his career never hit a low: 'It wasn't my highs at best'

Actor Salman Khan has spoken about the highs and lows in his over 35 years career in the movies. In a new interview with India Today, Salman said that his lows in his career 'would be a high for 99.9 per cent of the population' in India. He added that a 'lot of people who are 1000 times better-looking, talented, hard-working, have not made it'.

Salman said, “When I started working, the lows that you are talking about, it was not my highs at the best. I struggled and if I didn’t make it, I would be happy with that. There are a lot of people who are 1000 times better-looking, talented, hard-working, have the zest towards their goals, and they have not made it. So when you see that, what you describe as my lows would be a high for 99.9 per cent of the population in the country. So, I don’t think there is a low.”

Salman also said, “I have been fortunate by what God has bestowed me, my family and my families with. I wake up in the morning, have my coffee and thank God for giving me another day to get through. I am really blessed, I don’t think I am as hard-working as Katrina. She perhaps deserves all this success, I don’t even deserve it."

Salman made his debut as a supporting actor with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988. He followed it up with the smash hit Maine Pyar Kiya the following year. Currently, he is basking in the success of his latest film Tiger 3 where he once again plays a super spy. Tiger 3, which marks Salman's third outing for Yash Raj Films as the eponymous spy, released on Diwali. Tiger 3 also features Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathy, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Simran.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Salman said, “By the grace of god, I can bring in Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of the way the fans are with me. After that, the film also has to be on that level that they want to go and see the film again. That’s how the film makes the numbers when people go and watch the film twice or thrice.”

