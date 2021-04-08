Salman Khan says Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai release might be pushed to next Eid. Here's why

Actor Salman Khan has said that if people do not follow the Covid-19 guidelines, as instructed by the government, and the daily coronavirus cases continue to see a surge, the release of his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, might have to be postponed to next year.

Maharashtra is under a partial lockdown, with night curfew and weekend lockdown being imposed earlier this week. The restrictions will remain in place till April 30. About his much-awaited film, Salman said, "We were going to release Radhe, we still are trying our best to release it on Eid. But if the lockdown continues, we might have to push it to next Eid. But if it opens up, (and) the cases (drop) and people do take care of themselves. (If) they wear their masks and keep their social distance, and take good care of themselves. (If they) Don't go out, don't break any of these laws (Covid-19 rules) that the government has put on us right now, I think this will die off really soon."

Adding that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release this Eid if the second wave of Covid-19 dies down, Salman said a lockdown will adversely affect the daily wage workers. "If it happens, we will have Radhe in theaters in Eid. But, if the citizens do not follow these, it will not only be a problem for theatre-owners but also the daily wage workers. It is just going to be a really bad one, like it was earlier. Everyone should be really serious and ensure we kill this coronavirus and move on in our lives before it kills us all." Under the new guidelines to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters and malls have also been closed in the state.

"Most important thing is...we had promised for last Eid. That had to be postponed due to the pandemic. We then committed for this Eid. The picture will, of course, get released, and, by the grace of God, it has been made well so it will also work well. But what is important is, that people should not get corona. Especially people who already have some (medical) condition already. Parents, and grandparents," he added.

Salman was speaking at the book launch of veteran actor Kabir Bedi's memoir. Kabir will share the story of his life "with raw emotional honesty" in his memoir which will be published this April. Titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor, the book traces the highs and lows of the actor's professional and personal life, his relationships, including marriage and divorce. Kabir posted a video of the launch on his Facebook page.

Speaking about the book, Salman had said, "Everyone who came to my house (after I received a copy of the book), has been ogling at the cover. They are all mesmerised. I even said 'Upar wale ke saath aapko Picasso ne bhi banaya hai, ekdum chiselled (Picasso made you, alongwith God, you are so chiselled)."

