Salman Khan says Shah Rukh Khan 'kabse mere piche hai'. Watch hilarious video

Actor Salman Khan said that only one man is behind him, actor Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, Salman also added that Shah Rukh Khan has been after him for a long time. Salman also gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh's upcoming films at the event. (Also Read | Salman Khan writes a note for ‘mera bhai Shah Rukh Khan' after Jawan teaser, fans hail their friendship)

As per news agency PTI, during the award ceremony, held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, IIFA hosts Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul asked celebrities in the audience a question, "Who is behind Salman?" Salman was also hosting the ceremony with the duo. Actor Kriti Sanon said 'the audience', whereas singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa said 'angels'.

In a video shared by a fan account, Salman said, "Mere piche ek aadmi hai aur uska naam hai Shah Rukh Khan. Aur yeh kabse mere piche hai, kabse. Kyuki kya haina ki Mannat ki jo building hai woh Galaxy k piche hai. Agar us taraf se dekhoge toh woh bohut aage hai (There's only one man behind me and his name is Shah Rukh Khan. He has been after me for such a long time. It is because Mannat is behind Galaxy. If you look from the other side, it's way ahead)."

Shah Rukh's bungalow is called Mannat and Salman's home is in the Galaxy apartment in Bandra. Giving a shoutout to Shah Rukh's upcoming films, Salman said, "Humara Pathaan aur humara Jawaan tayyar hai (Our Pathaan and Jawan are ready)."

Pathaan, backed by Yash Raj Films, is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023. In Jawan, Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will land in theatres on June 2, 2023.

Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023. As per reports, both Shah Rukh and Salman will be seen making special appearances in each other's films, Pathaan and Tiger 3, respectively.

