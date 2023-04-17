Salman Khan tells fans of Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla to let her move on: 'Zindagi bhar ye kunwari rahegi kya?'

Salman Khan promoted his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as he made an appearance in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman was joined by co-star Shehnaaz Gill, who will be making her Bollywood debut with the action drama. On Kapil Sharma's show, Salman shared a message for fans of Shehnaaz and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, also known as 'SidNaaz'. He asked them to leave Shehnaaz alone, and let her 'move on in life'. Sidharth died in 2021. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says ‘kar gayi’ after Salman Khan tells her ‘move on kar jao’ at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

In a clip shared on a fan page, Shehnaaz and Kapil Sharma looked on as Salman Khan said, "Sid (Sidharth) ka dehant ho gaya hai bohut time pehle. Pure social media par log 'SidNaaz-SidNaaz' karte hai. Ab woh duniya mein nahi raha, aur woh khud jahan par bhi ho, yehi chahega ki uske (Shehnaaz) zindagi mein koi aaye, shadi ho jaye, bache-wache ho jaye (Sidharth died a long time ago, but social media is full of SidNaaz fans. He is not in this world anymore, and wherever he is, he would have wanted Shehnaaz to have someone in her life, to marry, to have kids)."

He further said, "Par yeh social media wale koi hain jo 'SidNaaz-SidNaaz' lekar... Zindagi bhar ye kunwari rahegi kya? Aur yeh jitne bhi 'Sidnaaz-Sidnaaz' karte hain, unme se ek ko bhi isne chun liye, toh woh khud bolega 'Haan thik hai...' Bakwaas batein sunna nahi, apne dil ki suno, samjhe, aur move on in life. Ho gaya (Some 'Sidnaaz fans on social media do not stop. Is Shehnaaz expected to stay single all her life? If she choose one of these fans, they will be happy to be with her. Shehnaaz, don't listen to rubbish, understood, and move on in your life. It is done now)."

Shehnaaz, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13 with the late actor Sidharth Shukla in 2020, was known to be close to him. Their relationship on the show and in real life was showered with love by fans. After Sidharth died of a heart attack in 2021, Shehnaaz was seen heartbroken in paparazzi and fan photos and videos. She has never directly spoken about dating Sidharth, but has hinted at their relationship in social media posts, interviews, and at events.

Earlier this month, at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch, Salman had advised Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’. She had said in response that she has moved on. Shehnaaz will be soon seen in Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released on April 21.

