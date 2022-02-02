Salman Khan shares pic of his chiselled back as he works out in the gym; fans say 'Tiger is back'

Salman Khan shared a picture of himself sweating it out in the gym. He is getting back on track to shoot for the upcoming third instalment in his Tiger series.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a shot of himself clicked from behind. The actor's back muscles are in full view as he is seen attempting a chin-up in the picture. "Getting back," he captioned the picture.

Fans immediately sent their love and appreciation for the actor in comments. "Sultan is back," wrote one, adding several heart emojis. Another fan commented a modified version of this, referring to Salman's Tiger film series and wrote, "Tiger is back". Another called Salman the "real fitness icon" in his comment.

Salman is currently gearing up to resume the shoot of the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, currently being referred to as Tiger 3. The first two films--Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar--were box office hits.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and reportedly includes a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan, who will play the same role he does in his upcoming film Pathan.

As per recent unconfirmed reports, Salman and Katrina will resume the shooting of Tiger 3 next week in Mumbai before travelling to Delhi later this month for a schedule.

Last year, Salman was spotted on Russia sets of Tiger 3, shooting in a different avatar with fake beard and a different look. Many speculated the look was one of his character's disguises from the film. Salman plays a R&AW agent in the film.

