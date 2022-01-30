Salman Khan poses with John Travolta at awards show in Saudi Arabia, fan says ‘two legends’ in a frame

Salman Khan met Hollywood star John Travolta at an awards show in Riyadh recently and even posed for a picture with him. The two smiled as they sat on adjacent chairs. They were both dressed in black suits. In front of them were two small tables with an assortment of snacks and a flower arrangement.

The picture was shared on Twitter by trade analyst Girish Johar. Fans reacted to the post, with one comment saying, “Two legends.” Others showered love on Salman. “India’s biggest megastar,” a fan called him, while another wrote, “Salman naam kaafi hai (The name Salman is enough).”

According to a report in Zoom, Salman was given the Personality of the Year award, while John was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony is organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

John is known for his roles in films such as Carrie, Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Pulp Fiction and Hairspray. He won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance in Get Shorty.

Salman, who was last seen on the big screen alongside Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth, dropped his new music video on Saturday. He not only featured in it but also sang the song, titled Dance With Me. The video featured archival footage of him dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and his entire family, among others.

Up next, Salman will be seen in the third instalment of the popular Tiger franchise, directed by Maneesh Sharma. He will reprise his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will return as Zoya. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film.

