Salman Khan shares shirtless photo from gym, Sangeeta Bijlani reacts with fiery comment. See here

On Monday, actor Salman Khan posted a photo of himself and asked his fans if they liked his cap. Salman's ex-girlfriend, actor Sangeeta Bijlani, also made a fiery comment on the photo.

Sharing a picture of himself from a gym, Salman wrote, “Yeh Being Human topi achi hai na (This Being Human cap is nice?)@beinghumanclothing @beingstrongglobal."

Sangeeta reacted to the photo by dropping a fire emoji in the comments section. Salman's fans also reacted to the picture. One fan said, “Khan what a joke jab aap shirtless ho to topi pe dhyan kis bewkuf ka jayega (What a joke? Salman when you are shirtless, how can one focus on your cap?)”

While another fan called Salman's photo an answer to all the people who are making memes on him after Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal. One person wrote, “East or West bhai ki body is the best and bhai ki topi bhi is the best, Log chahe jitne memes bana le bhai pe, Salman bhai humesha subtle tareeke se indirect jawab dete hain. (East or West Salman's body and his cap are the best. No matter how many people make memes on him, he always replies to them in a subtle way).”

Sangeeta and Salman dated for years but the couple broke up in the 90s. Sangeeta later got married to cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin but they got separated in 2010.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Salman had spoken about almost marrying Sangeeta. “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed,” he said.