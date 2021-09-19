Sangeeta Bijlani, asked about ex-boyfriend Salman Khan, quotes Maine Pyaar Kiya

Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan dated for a decade and were on the verge of getting married before they parted ways. However, they remained friends even after the split. Sangeeta later married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin but they separated in 2010.

Having been friends for decades now, Sangeeta opened up about her equation with Salman in a recent interview. The yesteryear actor, speaking with a leading daily, also revealed who else she is in touch with from the industry.

“It’s nice to stay friends with people you’ve known forever. ‘Dosti ki hai… nibhani toh padegi (We are friends, we will have to respect the friendship),’” she said about Salman, quoting a line from his film, Maine Pyaar Kiya.

“Meenakshi (Seshadri) and I have been in touch; we’ve done a world tour together and have grown fond of each other. Honestly, I don’t get too much time to reconnect because everyone has gone their own way. From the industry... I don’t know; mostly I was working with the guys (laughs). Thanks to social media, I've been able to reconnect with so many old friends, some of my long lost friends from the modelling days too. I look forward to reconnecting with these people because, with them, you don’t have to pretend, you don’t have to care, you can just be yourself. It’s great to go back reminiscing the mad old days and the mad fun we’ve had,” she added.

Sangeeta took a break from Bollywood after getting married. She starred in numerous hit films before that, including Tridev, Hathyar and Jurm. She was recently seen on an episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The actor had joined Jackie Shroff for a special episode.