Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan shares throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day as he dances with Sonakshi Sinha and kids . Watch
bollywood

Salman Khan shares throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day as he dances with Sonakshi Sinha and kids . Watch

Salman Khan, Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids, in a throwback video that he has shared, on World Down Syndrome Day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Salman Khan in a still from the video

Actor Salman Khan has shared a throwback video where he can be seen dancing with special kids. The actor is currently taking a break and enjoying with actor-politician Bina Kak in Rajasthan. Bina and Salman's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha are also seen shaking a leg in the video.

Salman posted the video and wrote, "Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. @kakbina #Umang #DownSyndromeDay." Within an hour, the post got 7.3 lakh likes. One fan wrote, "You're one of the most down to earth man.. Don't know why people disrespect you.. we love you Sallu Bhai."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kesari: Akshay Kumar celebrates as film completes two years

John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai at Ek Villain Returns' shoot

Satish Kaushik hospitalised, after two days of home quarantine

Watch: Raveena's close encounter with lionesses in throwback video from Botswana

Earlier this week, Bina had posted a pic of a safari with Salman. While he sat on the back seat, she was seated in the front, and Salman's bodyguard, Shera was seen behind the wheel. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "Out on a safari."

Also read: Satish Kaushik hospitalised, after two days of home quarantine

Salman will soon begin work on the next film of his hit franchise, Tiger. The upcoming movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Salman is awaiting the release of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, due out on Eid, 2021. He also has Antim and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan salman khan dabangg 3

Related Stories

bollywood

Satish Kaushik hospitalised after two days of home quarantine, decided to get admitted for 'proper medical care'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST
bollywood

Raveena Tandon's close encounter with lionesses in throwback Botswana video: 'Didn't have time to jump', watch

UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP