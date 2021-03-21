Salman Khan shares throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day as he dances with Sonakshi Sinha and kids . Watch

Actor Salman Khan has shared a throwback video where he can be seen dancing with special kids. The actor is currently taking a break and enjoying with actor-politician Bina Kak in Rajasthan. Bina and Salman's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha are also seen shaking a leg in the video.

Salman posted the video and wrote, "Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. @kakbina #Umang #DownSyndromeDay." Within an hour, the post got 7.3 lakh likes. One fan wrote, "You're one of the most down to earth man.. Don't know why people disrespect you.. we love you Sallu Bhai."

Earlier this week, Bina had posted a pic of a safari with Salman. While he sat on the back seat, she was seated in the front, and Salman's bodyguard, Shera was seen behind the wheel. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "Out on a safari."

Salman will soon begin work on the next film of his hit franchise, Tiger. The upcoming movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Salman is awaiting the release of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, due out on Eid, 2021. He also has Antim and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.