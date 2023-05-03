Salman Khan shows off muscles in new pool pic, fans are loving it: 'His back pose is more famous than...'

It’s no secret that Salman Khan has been putting in serious work on his fitness, and often shares photos of himself from the gym. The actor apparently has no intention of pausing his workouts, and continues to show off his impressive muscles. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself in which he posed in a swimming pool. Also read: Salman Khan jokes about his brothers' divorces on The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Khan fans can't get enough of his new photo.

Salman had his back turned to the camera as he showed off his eye-popping physique. He wrote in his caption, "Back to life, back to reality." Actor-model Shadab Ali Khan commented on Salman's photo, "Bring it on (fire emoji)." A fan also wrote, "His back pose is more famous than your favourite faces." A comment also read, "Kya back hai (What a back)." One more fan commented, “Hollywood has Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dwayne Johnson and Sylvester Stallone... We have Salman Khan (fire emoji).”

Last month, Salman had shared a photo of himself after an intense workout. He was all drenched in sweat in the gym photo. Actor, and his ex-girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani also reacted to the picture he had posted on Instagram days before the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She wrote, "Killing it with the six-pack (fire emojis)."

After making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which was released in January this year, Salman was seen in his eagerly-awaited action film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji directorial was released on April 21.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had several supporting actors among the ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. Salman's Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla and his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree also featured in the film. Telugu actor Ram Charan and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik also had guest appearances in the film.

Salman will next be seen reprising his role in Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The action film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu around Diwali, and will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

