Salman Khan jokes about his brothers' divorces on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Ab sun rahe hai'

In his latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is the eldest brother who is against the idea of marriage, as it might disrupt his family life. While the film is not borrowed from the actor's real life, there are a few things that hint at it. Like his character Bhaijaan, Salman is single. During the promotions of the film, the actor was asked about his real-life brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan persuading him to get married. Referring to their divorces, he joked they never listened to him. (Also read: Salman Khan says he wants to be a dad but 'Indian law doesn't allow it') Salman Khan with his younger brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam as Salman's younger brothers. In the film, his brothers try to convince him to get married as they want to settle down with their prospective love interests as well. Eventually, Bhaijaan changes his perspective after he meets a woman, played by Pooja Hegde.

While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, host and comedian Kapil Sharma asked Salman about the parallels between reel and real life. Kapil quizzed him that if Sohail and Arbaaz had ever complained that "hamari to kabhi suni nahi, unki bhi sun rahe ho aap (he never listens to us, you're listening to them)." Instead, Salman replied, "Unhone meri kabhi nahi suni (They never listened to me)." He added, "Ab sun rahe hai. (They're listening now)." A clip from the show is doing the rounds on Reddit.

Arbaaz was earlier married to actor Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They have one son, Arhaan Khan, who is studying in the US. Like Arbaaz, younger brother Sohail also got married in 1998. He and Seema Sajdeh, who appears on the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, got divorced in 2022. They have two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.

Salman has previously dated models Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali and actor Aishwarya Rai. Recently, the actor had also opened up stating he wanted to have a child but couldn't do so because of 'the laws in India'. He is a doting uncle to seven nieces and nephews.

The actor will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif later this year. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make a cameo in the film as Pathaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON