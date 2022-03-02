Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha's fans are confused after Photoshopped pic shows them as married couple

On Tuesday, a picture showing Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, dressed as newlyweds, surfaced online. It appeared to show that the two actors had secretly married each other recently. The picture was shared widely on social media by various accounts with varying claims. Some claimed the wedding took place in Dubai while others said it was a hush hush wedding in Mumbai. However, the picture is fake. (Also read: Salman fails to do the Jumme Ki Raat step with Pooja at Dubai concert. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picture appears to show Salman putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger. Salman is seen wearing a beige jacket over a white shirt while Sonakshi is dressed in a red saree with heavy jewellery like a bride and vermillion in her hair. However, upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that the picture is photoshopped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman and Sonakshi are indeed in the UAE currently where they are part of the Da-Bangg Tour, headlined by Salman. A few accounts on social media did try to set the record straight by posting a fact check that the picture was fake and photoshopped. However, through Wednesday, the picture continued to be circulated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonakshi and Salman have worked together in the Dabangg film series. Sonkashi Sinha made her debut opposite Salman in the 2010 film Dabangg before appearing in its two sequels as well. She will be next seen in the horror-comedy Kakuda, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Another release of hers this year will be Double XL, in which she will share screen space with Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal.

Salman, meanwhile, is wrapping up the shoot of the third instalment of his successful Tiger franchise. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. The actor is also reportedly has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film Pathan, which releases in January 2023. As per reports, Salman will reprise his character from the Tiger film series in Pathan, paving way for a shared universe between the films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON