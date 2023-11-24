Salman Khan spotted with torn and tattered shoes at event, fans say ‘he's being human’

A picture of Salman Khan, or rather his shoes, is being widely shared on social media. It shows the Bollywood superstar and millionaire wearing tattered old shoes. (Also read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Ananya Pandey and others attend Farrey movie screening. Check out who wore what)

Old shoes, old swag

Salman Khan chose some peculiar shoes for a recent appearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picture is from the premiere of Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut movie, Farrey. The event was organised on Wednesday night and Salman was one of the biggest names in attendance.

A picture from the event shows him sitting with Tiger-3 co-star Katrina Kaif and another woman on a bench. He is wearing a black polo shirt and crisp black pants, but paired with worn out black leather shoes. The leather is seen chipping off from the front of the shoes and there also seems to be a large hole on one of them.

Fans bring in the jokes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the real story behind the unexpected sartorial choice is not known, fans were quick to react and joke about it. One commented on Instagram, “Amir itna bno ki... Jab tum fatta hua pehno to log majburi nahi simplicity kahe (Be so rich in life that when you wear torn outfits, people call you simple and not poor).”

Another wrote, “Are bhai wo fashion he selmon bhai ka... whi joota being human me 20,000 ka milega dekhna (That is his style. That same shoe will sell for ₹20,000 at Being Human).” A fan joked, “Bhai mannat maang rkhi hai jab tak shadi nhi hogi tab tk naya shoes nhi pehnu ga (He's made a promise to himself that he will wear only old shoes until he gets married)."

Did Salman switch shoes with someone?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Looks like Salman switched his shoes sometime during the screening. When he arrived on the red carpet, his shoes looked rather new.

Shoes good as new here.

Salman, Katrina, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Suniel Shetty and many other stars attended the screening of Farrey on Wednesday. The film has also been well received by critics and releases in theatres on Friday. It is directed by Jamtara's Soumendra Padhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.