Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan sued neighbour for defamation but court says his comments are supported by 'evidence'
bollywood

Salman Khan sued neighbour for defamation but court says his comments are supported by 'evidence'

Salman Khan sued his neighbour for making defamatory comments against him but the court says that his lawyers could not prove that the comments were indeed about him.
Salman Khan's defamation case against neighbour has an update.
Published on Mar 31, 2022 01:20 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

It's not the best news for Salman Khan, who has sued his Panvel neighbour for defamation. A civil court in Mumbai has said that ‘defamatory’ comments made by the neighbour--NRI Ketan Kakkad--are seemingly supported by ‘evidence’. The court added that Salman could also not prove that Ketan was speaking about the actor in the said ‘defamatory’ video interview that he has objected against. (Also read: Salman Khan says neighbour 'bringing in religion' to defame him: My brothers married Hindus, we celebrate all festivals)

The court last week refused interim relief to Salman in the case. Additional sessions judge Anil Laddhad rejected Salman's plea seeking an interim order, barring Ketan from making any further comments against him or his family members in connection with Salman's farmhouse at Panvel.

Ketan owns a plot on a hill next to Khan's farmhouse. Salman's advocate Pradeep Gandhy argued that Ketan made false, disparaging and defamatory allegations in videos, posts and tweets. Ketan had tried to purchase a plot of land next to Salman's farmhouse, but the transaction was cancelled by the authorities on the ground that it was illegal, the lawyer told the court. He then started making false accusations that the transaction was cancelled at the behest of Khan and his family, Gandhy stated.

RELATED STORIES

Ketan's lawyers opposed the relief sought by Khan, arguing that the statements revolved around facts about Salman's property and could not amount to defamation. Ketan had said in the interview that illegal activities were taking place at the farmhouse.

Ketan had purchased his land in 1996. He retired in 2014 and wanted to live there, but could not access his land due to encumbrances caused by Salman Khan and his family, the lawyers claimed. The judge, after examining the tweets and videos placed on record, said that Salman did not explain how the innuendos in the tweets pertained to him.

“The defendant (Ketan) contended that he is a whistle-blower to the illegal acts done by the plaintiff (Salman) and he made imputations in public interest by taking reasonable precautions by producing documentary material in support of the same,” the judge noted. “Therefore, at preliminary stage. ...as the plaintiff failed to explain innuendo, how it relates to him, and the defendant raised the plea of justification which is prima facie supported by documentary evidence… I am not inclined to grant an injunction to the plaintiff,” the court ruled.

Salman, through his lawyers, had earlier accused his neighbour of trying to bring in his religion into the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
salman khan panvel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP