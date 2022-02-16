Salman Khan takes an ‘iconic walk’ in Delhi, as he shoots for Tiger 3. Watch

Actor Salman Khan shared a video of himself on his Instagram Stories. Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Delhi with actor Katrina Kaif.

One fan shared Salman's video on Twitter and captioned it, “Megastar Salman Khan recent Instagram Story !! #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Salman can be seen coming out of a building, wearing brown jacket along with a pair of ripped jeans. He accessorized his look with black sunglasses. He added the Tiger Song from his film Ek Tha Tiger to the video. Salman also added the hashtag “#Delhi” in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan commented on the video, “Superb Sallu. The style and aura you carry is enough to defeat your opponents.” Another one said, “Iconic walk.” While one wrote, “O wow wait mein jara waha dekhne (Oh wow, wait I am going there to see it).”

Salman's video comes a day after he and actor Katrina Kaif flew to New Delhi for the next schedule of Tiger 3. Earlier, the Delhi schedule was expected to commence on January 12 but it was postponed, given the surge of Covid-19 cases across India, including the national capital.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen as Zoya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite after her wedding, fly out of Mumbai to resume Tiger 3 shoot. See pics

The first film of the popular franchise called Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON